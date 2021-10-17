ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — An arrest has been made and the investigation continues after three people were killed in a crash along Highway 360 in Arlington on Saturday morning.

An adult male, believed to be a Good Samaritan, a pregnant woman, and the child she was carrying all died after the crash in the southbound lanes of the Highway 360 service road, just south of the Ragland Road exit.

According to police it was just after 7:30 a.m. when officers arrived on scene and found two passenger cars and an SUV all damaged.

One man was trapped under the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene. A pregnant woman, who was the driver of one of the cars, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Doctors were able to deliver her child, but unfortunately, both the woman and the newborn died from their injuries.

Investigators believe before the crash, one of the cars was experienced some kind of mechanical issue, causing the driver to pull over. The second car stopped directly behind it. It’s believed the driver of that driver was trying to help the first vehicle.

Police say while both cars were stopped, the driver of the SUV rear-ended the second car, and caused a chain reaction.

The driver of the SUV, later identified as Adan Garcia, ran from the scene, but was located and detained by Mansfield police.

A series of roadside sobriety tests were performed on Garcia and officials say based on the results of those tests he was taken into custody.

Garcia, 31, is charged with three counts of Intoxication Manslaughter and three counts of Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified those killed as 28-year-old Justin Eric Dike, 28-year-old Alexius Anne Mills, and her newborn son.