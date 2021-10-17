FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Dallas Cowboys survived a wild game after Dak Prescott threw 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, beating New England 35-29 on Sunday.

Dallas hadn’t won at New England since 1987 and was 0-5 against Bill Belichick. The Cowboys (5-1) have won five straight, their longest winning streak since 2016.

The Cowboys led 17-14 entering the fourth quarter, and that’s when the fun began. The teams traded five scores in the period, three in the final 2 1/2 minutes.

New England (2-4) was clinging to a 21-20 lead when sensational Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted rookie Mac Jones and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown — his seventh pick and second pick-six of the season — to put Dallas ahead 26-20. On the next play from scrimmage, Jones hit Kendrick Bourne for a 75-yard score. Jones hooked up with Jakobi Meyers for the 2-point conversion.

But Prescott led the Cowboys on a 40-yard drive and Greg Zuerlein’s 49-yard field goal sent it to overtime. Dallas ended it after New England punted on its first possession in OT as the Patriots dropped to 0-4 at home for the first time in Belichick’s 22 years as coach.

Prescott finished 35 of 51 for 445 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, but he suffered a calf strain on the game’s final play and will be evaluated Monday. Lamb had nine catches for 149 yards and two scores.

Jones finished 15 of 21 for 229 yards, two touchdowns and that critical interception, and Damien Harris rushed 18 times for 101 yards and a score.

The Patriots, who came in allowing 19.2 points per game, did a decent job keeping Dallas’ second-ranked offense at bay until Prescott broke through in the second half. He hit Lamb for a 1-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone to make it 17-14 in the third quarter.

Dallas extended its lead on Zuerlein’s 45-yard field goal early in the fourth.

But New England responded, getting into the red zone on a 21-yard run by Damien Harris. Five plays later, Rhamondre Stevenson ran it in from 1 yard out and the Patriots nudged back in front.

Dallas had a chance to retake the lead before Diggs’ interception, but Zuerlein’s 51-yard field goal attempt missed wide left with 2:47 remaining.

Bottom part of the video. #DallasCowboys #Dak has a boot on his right foot as he does his press conference. He says he’ll be fine. Also says Life keeps throwing punches he keeps throwing them back and the boot is more of a precaution. #HOPESO @CBSDFW CBSDFW @CBS11Sports pic.twitter.com/dSVbRhBbOq — keith russell (@krussellcbs11) October 18, 2021

New England got the ball first in overtime and picked up one first down, but Jones’ pass on third and 3 was incomplete, the Patriots punted and they didn’t get the ball back.

Prescott led the Cowboys 80 yards in seven plays, ending the game when he faked a handoff, rolled right and found a wide-open Lamb, who waltzed into the end zone.

Walking off at 5-1 with a boot on his right foot #DallasCowboys #Dak has to know all of #DFW is just as optimistic as he is… that it’s nothing serious @CBSDFW @CBS11Sports pic.twitter.com/hGtMHW0nf1 — keith russell (@krussellcbs11) October 18, 2021

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)