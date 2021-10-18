DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Stephen Ameer Orosco Monday evening, Oct. 18, and then cancelled it a short time later.
“Stephen Ameer Orosco has been safely located,” DPD tweeted.
Earlier police had said the child was with his father, Stephan Orosco and possibly in danger.
Police have not confirmed if his father is now in custody.
Police had said the child was last heard from around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 11600 block of Ferguson Road.
DPD did not say where the child was found.