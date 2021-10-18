ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington ISD is mourning the loss of a popular soccer coach who passed away from complications of COVID-19.

Joey Rodriguez, who coached at Sam Houston High School, died on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said Rodriguez was “a father figure to many students as he inspired them to succeed.”

Coach Rodriguez, who is being remembered as a mentor and friend to students and staff, also led his soccer teams to the state championship.

Below is the full statement from Dr. Cavazos on Rodriguez’s passing:

Today, the Arlington ISD collectively grieves the loss of Coach Joey Rodriguez, Sam Houston High School, who died on Saturday from complications of COVID-19. He coached soccer, and he did so much more. He was a father figure to many students as he inspired them to succeed. He was a mentor and friend to students and staff. Twice, he led his soccer teams to the state championship. He grew the program so rapidly that the district had to hire more coaches so that all of the kids who wanted to learn from Coach Rodriguez could have the opportunity. We remain in prayer for Coach Rodriguez’s wife, children, family, friends and his family at Sam Houston High School.