AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A bill focused on transgender athletes in Texas is headed to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk.

The state Senate voted 19-12 on Friday to pass House Bill 25 and on Sunday the state House signed off on the bill in a 76-61 vote.

HB 25 requires student-athletes in public schools to only participate on sports teams that correspond to the gender at birth, not their current gender identity.

LGBTQ advocates say the legislation unfairly targets transgender children and is discriminatory. Supporters of the bill say it is needed to protect girls from athletes who might be physically bigger, stronger and faster.

In Texas, public school sports are governed by the University Interscholastic League, which already has a policy against transgender children playing on teams of opposite biological sex.

Currently, UIL policy requires students to participate on the team that matches the gender on their birth certificate. However, the organization will recognize students’ birth certificates who have gone through the process of having their birth certificates changed to match their gender identity.

Governor Abbott has expressed his support for HB 25, but hasn’t said when he plans to sign it.

