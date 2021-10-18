DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Amazon has announced it’s hiring 150,000 seasonal employees this year including 15,000 across Texas and more than 6,500 in the metroplex.

Job seekers can receive an immediate contingent offer for seasonal roles with an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations, plus the opportunity to transition to long-term careers, according to a release from the company.

Seasonal roles are in addition to previously announced plans to hire more than 40,000 new corporate and tech jobs and 125,000 full and part-time fulfillment and transportation jobs

“We are proud to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time, and now seasonal jobs with great pay and benefits,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Fulfillment. “Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods. Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work, or a path to a full-time position, with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond.”

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, shipping and more. New hires will be fully trained and all facilities follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Click here to apply



States with the greatest number of seasonal roles include: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.