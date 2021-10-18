NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Early voting begins today for the November election. Texans will decide on several local races, as well as city and school bond issues.
There are no state elected seats on the ballot this November, but there are several North Texas cities making decisions that could affect your wallet. Both the Fort Worth and Lewisville Independent School Districts have big bond elections and residents in Mesquite will vote on a new tax rate.
This year voters will also weigh-in on potential changes to the state constitution. One would ban the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services — like many did during the pandemic. Another amendment would increase how much law experience judges must have to be elected to a district court — increasing from four years to eight years.
In all, Texans will vote on eight different amendments to the state constitution.
Early voting runs through October 29.
Election Day is November 2, 2021.
Click here to find out more about each of constitutional amendments being decided on the November ballot.