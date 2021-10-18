LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station rescued two children who were stranded in the Rio Grande River near the Chacon Creek in South Laredo.

The rescue happened during the early evening of October 14, when several undocumented individuals attempted to cross the river illegally into the United States. As the group made landfall on the U.S. side of the river, they attempted to avoid detection by entering a creek. Several members of the group, including two children who were with the suspected foot guide, began to struggle in the swift moving water of the creek.

As the foot guide began to lose balance, he let go of one of the children. The child was able to find a nearby rock to cling to in the currents. The foot guide then abandoned the other child in the creek before returning to Mexico. An agent who responded to the area acted quickly, entered the creek, and rescued the two children from the fast-moving current.

The children, ages three and six years old, did not require any medical assistance after their rescue. They were returned to their mother who was part of the group of undocumented individuals trying to illegally cross into the U.S.