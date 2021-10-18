AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – On October 18 Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the formation of a 2021 Texas Election Integrity Unit.
Paxton says the group will consist of agency lawyers, investigators, support staff, and resources to ‘ensuring this local election season… is run transparently and securely.’READ MORE: Lawmakers Send Bill Restricting Transgender Student-Athletes In Texas To The Governor
The AGs office says the unit’s primary function is to serve as a focused resource to both election officials and the public.READ MORE: Current, Former Southwest Airlines Workers Protest COVID-19 Vaccination Mandates At HQ
Paxton leads an Election Integrity Division year-round, but says this unit will be specially tasked with overseeing the 2021 election season and is a follow-on program from 2020’s Ballot Fraud Intervention Team.
“The foundation of our constitutional republic is a secure and transparent ballot,” said Attorney General Paxton. “It is why my office remains ever vigilant in defending the integrity of our elections.”MORE NEWS: George W. Bush Calls Colin Powell A 'Great Public Servant' Who Was 'Respected At Home And Abroad'
The agency will also monitor the email address electionintegrity2021@oag.texas.gov to receive information about alleged violations of the Texas Election Code.