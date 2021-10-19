DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This week marks the second anniversary of the devastating EF-3 tornado that damaged hundreds of Dallas-area homes and businesses. But, though two years have passed, the destruction is still felt by business owners and communities alike.

The pizza ovens are finally fired up again for restaurant owner Frank Nuccio. His family’s pies were a Dallas fixture since 1956, until October 20, 2019.

“I have so many customers’ pizzas memorized,” said Nuccio. “If a certain customer calls, I’ve known so many people’s orders since before I was 12 years old.

He’ll open the doors to Pizza Gianna – a new name in a new location on the second anniversary of the tornado. “The timing is perfect for us to reopen right now,” he said.

Neighbors near the Marsh Lane Plaza, which was also destroyed by the tornado, wish they were seeing the same. The lot has sat vacant for more than a year.

“Obviously, it’s an eyesore, and they were pretty quick to tear everything down, but they haven’t rebuilt,” said Brian Doebele. “I think something needs to be done.”

The developer said they’re working with architects and engineers to complete blueprints and hope to start construction next year. At Nuccio’s former home of 47 years at Preston and Royal, 10 more businesses will reopen later this year or early next year. As for Nuccio, he’s just happy to finally serve his customers again after a long and tough time away.

“They’ll just say, ‘I want the same thing, Frankie.’ ‘You got it. Be ready in 20 minutes,'” he said. “I can’t wait.”

Nucci said he will open a second store in Preston Hollow next year, but he’s still finalizing the exact location.