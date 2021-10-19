DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police officers chased a stolen car suspect through the streets and highways of the city Tuesday morning, Oct. 19.
During the course of the chase, the suspect abandoned the initial stolen vehicle and took two more vehicles. The chase ended when the suspect collided the third stolen vehicle into another occupied vehicles.
He was then taken into custody and no injuries reported.MORE NEWS: North Texas Tax Consultant Pleads Guilty To $23M COVID-19 Relief Fraud