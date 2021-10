Ellis County Child Sex Offender Who Violated Probation Rules Sentenced To 2 Consecutive Life TermsA North Texas man, who had been given a form of probation, will now spend the rest of his life in prison for committing child sex offenses and not following the rules that would have allowed him to stay free. Katie Johnston reports.

22 minutes ago

Dallas Police Chase Ends With Stolen Car Suspect In Custody, No InjuriesDallas police officers chased a stolen car suspect through the streets and highways of the city Tuesday morning, Oct. 19. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Southwest Airlines Scraps Plans To Put Some Unvaccinated Workers On Unpaid Leave In DecemberSouthwest Airlines is dropping plans to put unvaccinated employees who have applied for, but haven’t yet been approved or denied, a religious or medical exemption on unpaid leave starting in December. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago