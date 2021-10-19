MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Mesquite is moving forward with plans for a new, $60 million industrial complex on 38 acres at the Southeast corner of US Highway 80 and IH-635.

It’s called Mesquite 635.

On Monday, Oct. 18, the Mesquite City Council passed a resolution to approve terms and conditions with CH Realty IX-CE I Mesquite 635, an entity of Creation Equity in partnership with a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital for the construction and development of Mesquite 635, a Class A Industrial Business Park.

Construction on the approximately 555,000 square foot facility is set to begin in late 2021, with completion scheduled for late 2022/early 2023.

“This will be a Class A warehouse and office campus. Because of our high level of design and construction it will attract a different type of tenant. The project has been designed to respect the neighbors with condensing the traffic in the middle of the property, away from the perimeter, highlighting the high-end building design to the highway exposure, as well as a number of landscape buffers,” said Taylor Mitcham, Vice President of Transactions with Creation Equity.

“The City of Mesquite offers tremendous resources to attract tenants and developers; in particular, what might be the best combination of labor quality and availability in DFW, and an economic development office that is actively promoting job creation and capital investment to the benefit of this community. We look forward to the development of a high-end project, and a successful partnership with City of Mesquite, Creation, and LGE,” added Michael Balcom, Director at Crow Holdings Capital.