Back To Business As Usual For Some In North Dallas Where Tornado Ripped Through 2 Years AgoThis week marks the second anniversary of the devastating EF-3 tornado that damaged hundreds of Dallas-area homes and businesses. But, though two years have passed, the destruction is still felt by business owners.

Massive Dive Operation To Recover Cars From Fort Worth Lakes Could Help Solve Cold CasesOn Saturday, Oct. 23, every car recovered during the four-day operation will be on display for the public at Beard’s Towing from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Suspect Charged In Connection With Gas Explosion At Dallas Apartment ComplexDallas Police have filed charges in connection with the gas explosion at the Highland Hills Apartments late last month.

