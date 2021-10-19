Live Coverage From Chopper 11 – CBSN DFW – Click Here
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Balch Springs Police are investigating a shooting and crash on northbound LBJ Freeway.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 near Lake June Road.
There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting.
One person was rushed to the hospital via CareFlite.
The freeway is shut down.
From Chopper 11 it appeared that several vehicles were involved in the incident.
At least one vehicle — a white sedan or small SUV — was on its roof in one of the center lanes of traffic.
Several emergency vehicles including at least two large fire engines blocked traffic on the freeway.