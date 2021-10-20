FLORIDA (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI confirmed Wednesday that authorities have found “what appears to be human remains” at the site where they were searching for Brian Laundrie. Michael McPherson, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Tampa field office, also said authorities found personal items nearby — including a backpack and notebook — that they believe belong to Laundrie.
The suspected human remains were found in an area previously underwater, the FBI said. Authorities are investigating whether the remains belong to Brian Laundrie.
“I know you have a lot of questions,” McPherson said. “But we don’t have all the answers yet.”
One source told CBS News that only “a small part” of a body has been found, which will complicate identification efforts.