BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Balch Springs Police confirm they are investigating a possible road rage incident after a man was found shot in his overturned vehicle on LBJ Freeway on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. near Lake June Road.

After lying in the middle of the highway he was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Detectives have been unable to interview the victim due to him undergoing surgery and being medicated.

The victim and his son are currently recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses and gather additional information in an attempt to identify the driver and vehicle that left the scene.

Detectives are asking that anyone with any information call the Balch Springs Police Department at 972-557-6000.

CBSDFW.com Staff