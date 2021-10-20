by Erin Jones | CBS 11

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If the supply chain issues have you preparing for the holidays a little earlier than normal, you’re not alone.

Anticipating what’s ahead, local nonprofits are also gearing up.

They’re starting their clothing and toy drives early, trying to make sure North Texas’ most vulnerable children are not forgotten.

She’s seen the supply chain issues overseas and here at home.

“It was concerning!” Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center Development Officer Leila Bergquist said. “We have a lot of families that we want to serve this year and we want to make sure that everyone has the best of the best.”

She oversees DCAC’s annual “Holiday of Hope” campaign.

It relies on community donations to provide clothing and toys to around 2,000 children each year.

“So we typically don’t start asking families to give until about November, but this year we started in October,” she said. “We knew that we needed to get a head start.”

She said what’s needed most are toys for teens who are often overlooked. This can be anything from trendy toys to a fuzzy blanket.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul plans to serve 1,500 families during the holiday season.

“What we realized is a lot of the supplies that we normally deliver.. toys and basic household needs.. are becoming in short, short, short supply so we are in mass acceleration mode at this point,” Board President Sean Myers said. “We moved our timeline up by 30 days. We’ve got to be in final consolidation here in the early parts of November and really use the time before Thanksgiving to make sure we have adequate supply.”

Both nonprofits now hoping North Texans step up.

For those who want to help:

Shop DCAC’s online wish lists now through Nov. 30: https://smile.amazon.com/gp/ch/list/75-2303404/ref=smi_cl_ls_llol_lol

Sign up to host a toy drive with your neighborhood, child’s classroom, or office:https://dcac.org/getinvolved/holiday-of-hope/sign-up-to-host-a-toy-drive/

Donate; a gift of $150 provides a reading book, a needed item such as a pair of pajamas or fuzzy blanket, and 3-4 nice toys or gifts: https://dcac.org/donate/

A limited number of volunteer opportunities are available at the Holiday of Hope Toy Store, please email holidayofhope@dcac.org with inquiries.