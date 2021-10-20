JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Highway 114, multi-car accident, multi-car crash, Pileup, Trophy Club

TROPHY CLUB (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials in North Texas are alerting drivers that part of Highway 114 is closed because of an accident involving as many a dozen vehicles.

According to leaders in the Town of Trophy Club, eastbound 114 is shutdown between Solana Boulevard and Davis.

READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Critically Injured In Shooting At Timberview High School Released From The Hospital

(credit: Town of Trophy Club)

READ MORE: More Than A Dozen Texas Congressmen Complain About Mexico Energy Changes

Despite there being some 12 vehicles involved in the accident, officials say only one injury has been reported.

As of 8:00 a.m. crews from the Westlake Fire-EMS Department were on the scene, but there was no estimate given on how long the roadway would be closed.

MORE NEWS: Shooting And Flipped Vehicle Results In Section Of LBJ Freeway In Balch Springs Shut Down For Hours

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

CBSDFW.com Staff