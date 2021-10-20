TROPHY CLUB (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials in North Texas are alerting drivers that part of Highway 114 is closed because of an accident involving as many a dozen vehicles.
According to leaders in the Town of Trophy Club, eastbound 114 is shutdown between Solana Boulevard and Davis.
Despite there being some 12 vehicles involved in the accident, officials say only one injury has been reported.
As of 8:00 a.m. crews from the Westlake Fire-EMS Department were on the scene, but there was no estimate given on how long the roadway would be closed.
* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.