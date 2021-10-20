JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
By CBSDFW.com Staff
HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — During August and September, a task force in Texas set out to arrest people wanted for sex offender-related crimes. Today the attorney general’s office says it was a success.

The Houston Fugitive Apprehension Unit participated in the operation Lucky Charm, the team set out with the purpose of arresting suspects with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Sex Offender Registration Violation warrants.

The operation, funded by the US Marshals Office, allowed investigators to specifically target sex offenders in the Harris County area.

During the two-month operation, the following suspects were arrested:

DALLAS COUNTY

    • Garland Dwain Cavit

HARRIS COUNTY

  • William Nicks
  • Luis Ovall
  • Jimmie Culton
  • Richard Trahan
  • George Wynn
  • Felipe Ramon Corona
  • Kenneth Doyle Elms
  • Daniel Castillo
  • David Garcia
  • Ronald Peeples
  • Charles Wayne Sherrill
  • Garry Dewayne Davis
  • Jonathan Kurt Young

MATAGORDA COUNTY

  • Stephen Jay Cooke

ANGELINA COUNTY

  • Edgar Lee Walker

HIDALGO COUNTY

  • Randall Jay Perry

BRAZORIA COUNTY

  • Jason Mathew Bulgier

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

  • Richard Fulcher
  • James Dean Martin

GALVESTON COUNTY

  • Larry Elton Clark

