GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland investigators are asking for the public’s help finding two of three women who kidnapped a toddler who was almost 2 years old, ripping him from his mother’s arm as she fought to hold on to him.

It happened on Sunday, October 17 just before 1 a.m. at a motel in the 1800 block of Northwest Highway. Police said the child’s mother opened the door to her motel room, thinking a friend was knocking. Instead, three women — Lashonda Price, Romeisha Brown, 28, and an unidentified White woman allegedly rushed in. They immediately overpowered the mother and took her son, police said.

Officers retrieved surveillance video that showed the three women arriving at the motel in a black SUV. The video shows the SUV parking in the back parking lot of the motel and the women exiting. They’re seen waiting at the back door until it is opened from inside. Moments later, the women are seen exiting the same door carrying the boy and running to the SUV. The mother chased after them and was able to remove the front license plate from the kidnappers’ vehicle before they were able to flee the parking lot.

The responding officers identified the SUV as a black Jeep Renegade from the license plate the mother obtained. Officers immediately began checking the area and one Garland Officer saw the SUV driving on Northwest Highway near LBJ Freeway just inside Dallas. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and observed that it was occupied by a woman driver, an 11-year-old juvenile, and the kidnapped infant.

The infant was unharmed and safely returned to his mother.

Police said Price was driving. The 34-year-old from Seagoville was arrested for kidnapping and transported to the Dallas County Jail on Oct. 19. Her bond is $20,000.

An arrest warrant for kidnapping was obtained for Brown.

Investigators said they believe the kidnapping was an isolated-targeted incident where the involved suspects knew the victim.

Detectives are asking if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Brown, and the identity of the third woman,

to call the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840 or 911. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Garland

Crime Stoppers at 972.272.8477 or garlandcrimestoppers.org.