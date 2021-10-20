BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Balch Springs police are investigating a shooting and crash on the LBJ Freeway that closed the highway and had traffic snarled for hours.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 near Lake June Road.

A man was found shot near an overturned SUV. After lying in the middle of the highway he was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Police say a juvenile passenger in the vehicle was also hospitalized. Their condition wasn’t known as of Wednesday morning.

As a result of the shooting and crash drivers were stuck in traffic for hours. The backup stretched for miles and most people weren’t aware of why they were stuck.

One driver caught in the backup told CBS 11 News, “It was horrible. We’ve been in it for like forever and then we exited and we got through side streets.” When asked if they knew what was going on the driver said, “I googled and it said something about a shooting and then a car accident.”

Northbound Interstate-635 between Elam and Lake June remained closed for hours while police investigated, but was reopened by 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Police have not said whether or not this appeared to be road rage or a targeted shooting.