GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – All three women who allegedly kidnapped a 20-month-old from a Garland hotel, Lashonda Price, 34, Romeisha Brown, 28, and Kemberly Suzanne Williams, 41, are now in custody.

Police arrested Price first, and Brown later turned herself in at the Garland Detention Center on Oct. 20. Williams was arrested the morning of Oct. 21 at a motel in the 3600 block of Leon Road.

The kidnapping happened on Sunday, October 17 just before 1 a.m. at a motel in the 1800 block of Northwest Highway. Police said the child’s mother opened the door to her motel room, thinking a friend was knocking. Instead, three women — Lashonda Price, Romeisha Brown, 28, and an unidentified White woman allegedly rushed in. They immediately overpowered the mother and took her son, police said.

“She did the best thing she could have done, and she grabbed the license plate off the front of the car. And I am not quite sure how she got it off… Momma strength,” said Lt. Pedro Barineau with the Garland Police Department. “It was one of those things, when her baby was taken and she was going to do everything she can.”

Officers retrieved surveillance video that showed the three women arriving at the motel in a black SUV. The video shows the SUV parking in the back parking lot of the motel and the women exiting. They’re seen waiting at the back door until it is opened from inside. Moments later, the women are seen exiting the same door carrying the boy and running to the SUV. The mother chased after them and was able to remove the front license plate from the kidnappers’ vehicle before they take off.

The responding officers identified the SUV as a black Jeep Renegade from the license plate. Officers immediately began checking the area and one Garland Officer saw the SUV driving on Northwest Highway near LBJ Freeway just inside Dallas. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and saw that it was occupied by a woman driver, an 11-year-old juvenile, and the kidnapped infant.

He was unharmed and safely returned to his mother.

Police said Price was driving. Her bond is $20,000.

Both Brown and Williams are are in the Garland Detention Center on charges of kidnapping. No bond has been set.

Investigators said they believe the kidnapping was an isolated-targeted incident where the involved suspects knew the victim.

The investigation remains active.