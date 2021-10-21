DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas-based Greyhound bus service has been bought by German transportation company FlixMobility. The foreign company is said to be making the purchase to strengthen its position in the U.S.
The purchase price is $140 million cash plus another $32 million to be paid in installments over 18 months.
FlixBus Global serves more than 2,500 destinations in 36 countries outside the U.S. with 400,000 daily connections. It started its U.S. business in 2018 with destinations across the Southwest, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Since then the company has expanded its operations to facilitate travel between additional cities in the Southwest, South, Northeast and Pacific Northwest.
Greyhound, founded in 1914, currently connects approximately 2,400 destinations across North America, with nearly 16 million passengers each year. It has been owned since 2007 by FirstGroup PLC of Aberdeen, Scotland. FirstGroup said it will keep some Greyhound-related property and lease it back to the buyer.
