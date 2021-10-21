NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The statewide average gasoline price in Texas is $3.02 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA Texas. That price is nine cents more than on this day last week and $1.15 more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the Texas metropolitan areas surveyed, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.46 per gallon while drivers in the Lubbock and Sherman/Denison areas are paying the least at $2.92 per gallon.
Drivers in Arlington, Dallas, and Fort Worth are shelling out an average of $3.07 for a gallon of gas.
The national average price for regular unleaded is $3.37, which is seven cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.21 more than the price at this same time last year.
“Texas hasn’t seen the statewide average above three dollars per gallon since October 2014,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices may continue to rise as demand for fuel products has been robust and there continues to be supply chain disruptions like with many other industries.”
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, the U.S. gasoline demand number increased week-to-week by around five percent and remains elevated from this time last year. The primary driver of this surge remains the cost of crude oil, which is now closing daily above $80 a barrel.MORE NEWS: Passenger Revenue Soars At Southwest Airlines Despite Hit From COVID
All 27 Texas metropolitan areas surveyed by AAA saw increases in pump price averages week-to-week with some cities experiencing significant increases. Regular unleaded averages in Corpus Christi, Dallas/Fort Worth, El Paso and Odessa jumped more than 10 cents per gallon.