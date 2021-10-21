HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, family and friends are mourning the loss of Deputy Joshua Sieman, 39, from COVID-19 complications.
“Our collective thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Sieman’s grieving family, loved ones, and colleagues,” the department said.
Sieman was hospitalized for more than a month after contracting the virus.
He had served with the Sheriff’s Office since 2016. Sieman was assigned to the evening shift in Patrol District 5 in northwest Harris County, where he served as a member of the Crime Reduction Unit.
The five-year agency veteran began his law enforcement career with the Roman Forest Police Department in 2012 as a reserve police officer and then as a full-time peace officer.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Sieman is survived by his wife and son.