WEST LAWN, Pa. (CBS) — A 106-year-old Pennsylvania woman who loves beer got a gift Thursday from her favorite brand. Yuengling, America’s oldest operating beer brewery, provided a video of their special delivery to Margaret Dilullo of West Lawn.
Dilullo credits a Yuengling Lager a day with her longevity. So, the brewery said it wanted to show appreciation for her loyal support over the years.
READ MORE: Grapevine Police Seek Armed Robber Who Hit Convenience Store On William D. Tate Avenue
"Ahhhh" — a taste we all know and love. pic.twitter.com/5xidmeXSos
— Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) October 21, 2021
Yuengling representatives stopped by with a Yuengling truck delivery filled with plenty of Lager for their longtime fan. After sitting down to take a sip of a cold one, Dilullo shook her head with refreshing approval and nothing to say, but a satisfied “ahhh.”READ MORE: 'I Feel Like I'm Doing Something That Actually Matters' Says North Texas Mom Who Became Truck Driver Amid Nationwide Shortage
Yuengling has been brewing beer since opening its brewery in Pottsville, Pennsylvania in 1829.MORE NEWS: Tarrant County Prosecutor Chris Taylor Appointed Judge For Texas' 48th District Court