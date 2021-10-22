FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Tei’Onna Mobley of Fort Worth.
Mobley has been missing since Oct. 13.
She is black with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 265 pounds.
This child is in need of medication, and may still be in the Fort Worth area, NCMEC said in a news release.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Fort Worth Police Department at 1-817-392-4222.