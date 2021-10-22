DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This month Dallas’ Scottish Rite for Children is celebrating 100 years of service.

What started in 1921 as one-room clinic to treat children with polio free of charge, has turned into a world-renowned hospital specializing in children’s orthopedic conditions.

“The one thing we’ve always told the twins is just because you were born different, doesn’t stop you from doing something. You just have to learn how to do it differently,” said Reema Shah-Pandya.

Her daughters, Aariya and Ashna have been patients at Scottish Rite since they were babies.

The girls were born with a condition affecting one of their arms.

Thanks to the help of the prosthetics department, they are thriving.

The twins are now 9-years-old.

They are in Girl Scouts and they both just started basketball.

They’re also both learning ballet, tap and jazz.

“I think that is one of the most rewarding things about being a part of the hospital, “ said Chief Operating Officer Bob Walker. “We say it’s giving children back their childhood, I mean, that’s what we’re here to do,”

As the hospital celebrates its 100th birthday, Walker said he hopes more people will consider donating time or money.

The hospital has launched its Boundless Centennial Campaign to celebrate the organization’s first century of milestones, and raise money to help future generation of children.

“I can say that no child has ever been denied care here based on their inability to pay, and I don’t see any time in the future that that’s going to happen. We’re here to take care of those children so regardless of the family’s financial status. We’re here to serve,” he said.

If you would like more information on the campaign, to donate or to volunteer, click here.