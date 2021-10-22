DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A road rage shooting in Denton has left one person seriously hurt.
According to police, it happened just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on Fort Worth Drive east of I-35E.
The victim went into a nearby restaurant for help and was then taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.
READ MORE: Arlington Police Officer Fired After Deadly Shooting
“All parties are cooperating with the ongoing investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time,” a police spokesman said.
There was no immediate word what led up to the shooting.