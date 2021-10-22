JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A road rage shooting in Denton has left one person seriously hurt.

According to police, it happened just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on Fort Worth Drive east of I-35E.

The victim went into a nearby restaurant for help and was then taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

 

Denton shooting investigation (Chopper 11)

“All parties are cooperating with the ongoing investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time,” a police spokesman said.

There was no immediate word what led up to the shooting.

