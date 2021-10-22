DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting near a Denton Whataburger has left one person in serious condition.
According to police, it happened in the parking lot of the restaurant, located just off I-35E at Fort Worth Drive.READ MORE: Arlington Police Officer Fired After Deadly Shooting
The victim was taken to the hospital, and police said a suspect has been detained.
READ MORE: 14-Year-Old Fort Worth Girl Missing And In Need Of Medication
“The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, but this is believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public,” a police spokesman said.
There was no immediate word what led up to the shooting.MORE NEWS: North Texas Man Arrested For Assault On Police At US Capitol On January 6