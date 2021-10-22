NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Brisket, pork, ribs, sausage or burnt ends.

It turns out some of the best barbecue in all of Texas is in North Texas, according to Texas Monthly.

The magazine is out with its list of the “Best 50 BBQ Joints” in Texas.

The number one spot in the entire state to get barbecue is Goldee’s in Fort Worth, according to the tasters at Texas Monthly.

Goldee’s opened in February 2020 on the southeast side of Fort Worth and is run by a group of 20-year-olds.

The magazine said because of the pandemic, the restaurant was forced to close the dining room shortly after it opened.

It fully reopened in April 2021.

The restaurant is only open three days a week, Friday through Sunday, until they are sold out.

Here are the top BBQ joints in North Texas:

Dallas: Cattleack Barbeque came in at no. 6, earning a spot in the coveted Top 10. Slow Bone, Smokey Joe’s BBQ and Terry Black’s Barbecue made the Top 50. Oak’d BBQ and Pecan Lodge didn’t quite make the cut, but they did receive honorable mentions. Fort Worth: In addition to Goldee’s, Panther City BBQ also landed in the Top 10, receiving tenth place. Dayne’s Craft Barbecue and Smoke-A-Holics BBQ placed in the Top 50. Arlington: Hurtado Barbecue placed in the Top 50. Frisco: Hutchins BBQ placed in the Top 50. Grand Prairie: Zavala’s Barbecue landed in the Top 50.

CLICK HERE for the full list.