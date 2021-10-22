JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort worth police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who injured a 35-year-old woman, 10-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy when he spun out of control doing donuts in the street.

The Camaro has a missing piece of trim under the passenger side door. Anyone who has information as to the owner of the Camaro, or any information pertaining to the hit-and-run is asked to call 817-392-4884. (credit: Fort Worth Police)

It happened at 6 p.m. on Oct. 17. The driver of the gray Chevrolet Camaro was racing other vehicles in the 1700 block of Everman Parkway. But he drove through a fence and into a home’s backyard.

Police said the driver left the scene without stopping and rendering aid to the victims. The Camaro has a missing piece of trim under the passenger side door. Anyone who has information as to the owner of the Camaro, or any information pertaining to the hit-and-run is asked to call 817-392-4884.

