FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort worth police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who injured a 35-year-old woman, 10-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy when he spun out of control doing donuts in the street.
It happened at 6 p.m. on Oct. 17. The driver of the gray Chevrolet Camaro was racing other vehicles in the 1700 block of Everman Parkway. But he drove through a fence and into a home's backyard.
Police said the driver left the scene without stopping and rendering aid to the victims. The Camaro has a missing piece of trim under the passenger side door. Anyone who has information as to the owner of the Camaro, or any information pertaining to the hit-and-run is asked to call 817-392-4884.