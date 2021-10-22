ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the Arlington Police officers involved in the October 20 deadly officer-involved shooting has been fired by the department, Police Chief Al Jones confirmed Friday.

“The facts as we know them today are not going to change today,” Chief Jones said. “They’re not going to change tomorrow. They’re not going to change six months from now…. As a result of the administrative review, I have decided to terminate his employment.”

Jones identified the officer as Robert Phillips, a 7-year-veteran on the force.

Earlier, a police association took issue with the officer’s firing.

“I call on the department to reverse this hasty decision today and immediately reinstate this officer,” said Officer J.P. Mason, president of the Arlington Police Association.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon after a slow-speed chase that ended in a cul-de-sac. When the suspect began driving towards police, one officer fired his service weapon, striking the suspect, identified as Jesse Joseph Fischer, 40, of Addison.

Fischer was taken to a hospital but died.

“They are handing down judgments without giving time for a complete investigation,” Mason said. “The department needs to allow the total investigation to be done and all the facts reviewed before taking such punitive action against the officer.”

Mason said the department needs to do more before firing an officer.

“We’re jumping to conclusions here and it’s been less than 48 hours,” Mason said. “A thorough investigation cannot be completed without interviewing all the witnesses and processing all the evidence.”

The association believes the department’s actions will put the officer and family at risk.

“We need to slow down and make sure we have all the facts and that the law is followed when it comes to the officer’s rights,” Mason said.

The Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas says the fired officer has a right to due process.

“What is clear is the officer was trained by the Arlington Police Department in the law and pursuit and deadly force policy,” said Charley Wilkinson, CLEAT’s executive director. “He followed his training as he believed his life was under immediate threat. This is a political firing by an administration that is publicly washing it’s hands of any connection to this officer that they screened, hired and trained.”