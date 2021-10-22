ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you love horror movies, then a family in Rowlett has just the yard for you in time for Halloween.

Each year Noel Gutierrez and his family put on a display they’ve coined Nightmare on Hanover Court, filled with nearly two dozen realistic horror characters all built from scratch.

“I get mannequins, and we get the clothes for them,” said Gutierrez. “It takes a lot of thrift shopping, a lot of yard sales to get them all dressed up. I paint them, put the eyes in them.”

Each year he creates two or three more characters from his favorite movies or TV shows, spending hundreds of hours building and painting them.

“For sure I spend five hours a day every single day on the display throughout the year,” Gutierrez said.

He currently has 21 characters built, and has been hosting Nightmare on Hanover Court for five years.

Last year he put a video of his display on social media, where it garnered almost 3 million views.

“It’s something that people love!” Gutierrez said.

The display is put up each weekend in October for folks to stop, stare or of course grab a selfie and is located on the 2300 block of Hanover Court in Rowlett.