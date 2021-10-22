NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Southlake, Texas is the 20th best small city in America according to a new study. The Austin suburb of Cedar Park, Texas ranked 23rd on the list.

WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 on what they said were “43 key indicators of livability” from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.

Southlake was ranked 15th in affordability while Keller and Flower Mound ranked 2nd and 4th respectively.

Southlake ranked 14th in “Economic Health.” WalletHub based economic health on population, income and job growth and the unemployment rate.

“One of the best perks of living in a city with a relatively smaller population? Affordability,” said WalletHub Financial Writer, Adam McCann in the online report. “According to the Economic Policy Institute, the cost of living for a two-parent, two-child family in Hanford, California, for instance, would be $6,221 per month, compared with nearly double at $12,370 for the same family in San Francisco.”

“In addition to providing a greater degree of social isolation during the pandemic, small-city life can be best for those who appreciate more wiggle room, fewer degrees of separation and shorter commutes, to name just a few of its advantages,” said McCann.

If you’re up for a long move and perhaps a little more rain, Sammamish, WA was the top ranked small city.