WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Garland man was arrested Thursday, Oct. 21 for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Robert Wayne Dennis, 61, is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, among other charges.

Hundreds of people disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

According to court documents, Dennis was captured on video on Jan. 6 near the stairs to the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department formed a police line to act as a barrier against the crowd.

While law enforcement officers were attempting to control the crowd, numerous people began charging and striking them, including Dennis, according to a Justice Department news release.

Dennis is said to have charged the line of officers.

One officer, identified in court documents as “Officer J.S.,” attempted to use a baton to push him away.

Dennis allegedly grabbed another officer’s baton and took “Officer J.S.” to the ground after a violent struggle in which he threw punches at the officer.

During the struggle, the baton belonging to “Officer J.S.” was knocked out of his hands.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

In the nine months since Jan. 6, more than 650 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 190 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or click here.