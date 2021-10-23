KERRVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two and injuring at least five others.
The crash occurred Saturday afternoon at an event called "Airport Race Wars 2" at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.
Police say four people were taken to hospitals in San Antonio, while at least one person was receiving treatment at a local hospital.
Authorities did not immediately release information about the two people who died or give details about those who were injured.
