By CBSDFW.com Staff
KERRVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two and injuring at least five others.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2” at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.

Police say four people were taken to hospitals in San Antonio, while at least one person was receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Authorities did not immediately release information about the two people who died or give details about those who were injured.

