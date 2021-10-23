ANNA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Anna police are investigating a crash that killed a 22-year-old man Saturday afternoon.
At about 2:24 p.m. Oct. 23, Anna police officers responded to a crash at 1100 West White St. near Buffalo Bill Drive.READ MORE: Texas Joins Oklahoma's Effort To Overturn McGirt
Upon arrival, officials found a white BMW and a black Jeep that had rolled over.READ MORE: 2 Killed, 5 Injured After Drag Racer Slams Into Spectators An Texas Airport
Police said the driver of the Jeep succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His identity is unknown at this time.
The driver of the BMW stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.MORE NEWS: Raging Gun Battles In Mexico City Kill 4, Wound 2
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Anna Police Department at 972-924-2848.