Authorities have been searching Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming for a Texas man who was last seen Thursday.
Park officials identified the missing man as 26-year-old Jared Hembree and say he was last seen near Game Warden Point in Moran.
Park police received a call from someone worried about Hembree's welfare based on an interaction with him outside the park's eastern boundary. His vehicle was found unattended at Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of Grand Teton.
Hembree is reported to be 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a green t-shirt with black pants and is believed to be carrying a black backpack.
Grand Teton National Park law enforcement rangers, Teton County Sherriff’s Office deputies and Teton County Search and Rescue are involved in the search.
Anyone with information regarding Hembree's whereabouts are urged to contact Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301.
