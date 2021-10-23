JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Gulf Cartel, Mexico, Mexico City, Shooting, Texas

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Residents of the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros are recovering from a night of terror in which raging gun battles left civilians diving for cover.

The government of the border state of Tamaulipas said Saturday that three gunmen, including a leader of the Gulf Cartel, were killed in the firefights with police.

A female municipal employee who was apparently caught in the crossfire also died, and two civilians and two suspects were wounded.

The drug gang gunmen opened fire on police, who found a bulletproof vehicle along with four .50-caliber sniper rifles at the scene.

A total of four suspected gunmen were arrested. Their identities are unknown at this time.

