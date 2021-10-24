DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police responded to three shootings, one of them fatal, and a major crash over the weekend of Oct. 23- 25.

The first shooting happened on Saturday, October 23 at 7:10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Winding Brook Lane. Officers found a Latin male victim lying outside near an apartment complex parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The individual involved in this shooting is being questioned by detectives. Information is limited at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

An hour later, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. Upon their arrival, officers spoke with the victim who said that he was walking in the 4600 block of Dolphin Road when he was approached by a silver car. The suspect stopped to ask the victim a question, produced a handgun and shot the victim in his left bicep. The victim then ran home and called the police. The suspect is still at large. The victim was transported to an area hospital for further medical attention.

Then, at 20 minutes after midnight on Oct. 24, officers responded to a shooting call at 13510 Esperanza Road. They found the victim who had multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The individual involved in this shooting is being questioned by detectives. Information is limited at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Several hours later, at 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a major accident the in 1700 block of N. Cockrell Hill Road. Upon their arrival, officers learned that the suspect was traveling northbound in the left turning lane of the N. Cockrell Hill Road. The victim was walking in the crosswalk when the suspect struck the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The suspect, Delvin Reynolds, was arrested, transported to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with Intoxicated Assault.