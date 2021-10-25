KERRVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say 34-year-old Michael Gonzales of Fort Worth lost control during a Texas drag racing event in Kerrville and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring several other individuals.

A six-year-old boy died at the scene, and an eight-year-old boy was rushed to Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville where he was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2” at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.

According to officials, Gonzales lost control of his 1990 Ford Mustang about half way down the 1/8 mile track.

“The vehicle lost rear traction and began to slide to the left and the right on the track,” said Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department. “The vehicle ultimately lost control, turning to the left and entering into a slide. The vehicle slid off of the runway being utilized as the raceway, and slid into the grassy area where spectators were observing the race. The vehicle struck multiple spectators before striking a trailer and coming to a stop.”

Gonzales was reportedly in stable condition Monday afternoon at San Antonio Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Police say four people including Gonzales were taken to hospitals in San Antonio, while at least one person was receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Officials released the names of some of the injured spectators Monday:

Chance Dean Jones, 26 years of age of Taylor, Texas. Jones remains hospitalized and is reported to be in stable condition at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas.

Mary Kate “Katy” Walls, 27 years of age of Taylor, Texas. Walls remains hospitalized and is currently reported to be in critical condition at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

Rebecca Cedillo, 46 years of age of Converse, Texas. Cedillo remains hospitalized and is reported to be in critical condition at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

“Two people were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene, and two children, a four year old male child and a three month old female child, were transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center by ambulance for precautionary evaluations and released,” said Lamb.

Police have not released the names of the deceased.

