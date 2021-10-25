ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The attorney representing alleged Timberview High School shooter Timothy Simpkins,18, held a press conference alongside several family members of the teen on October 25.

They said Simpkins was severely bullied. A video of a fight involving Simpkins, and the 15-year-old who was one of the gunshot victims, is part of the back story family members said proves the bullying and physical threats he faced. But when asked about any documentation by the district about a history of bullying between Simpkins and the victim, Simpkin’s attorney said she was unaware if any existed.

In a video statement released by Mansfield Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu following the shooting, she said bullying will not be tolerated.

“We take allegations of bullying at Mansfield ISD very, very seriously,” Cantu said. “We do have a process in place where bullying can be reported, it can be investigated, and action can be taken and will be taken if there are instances of bullying that are identified in Mansfield ISD.”

Authorities are looking into the allegations.

Simpkins turned himself in to police hours after the shooting. The teen was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with bond set at $75,000, which is $25,000 for each count.

Simpkins’ legal team plans to file for a gag order as well.

Arlington Police responded with the following statement: