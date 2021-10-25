DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo announced Monday, it’s mourning the loss of another giraffe.

Nineteen-year-old Auggie passed away this weekend after dealing with age-related health issues that led to liver failure, the zoo said.

The zoo said he was affectionately known as “Uncle Auggie” because of how sweet and gentle he always was with new calves.

“He will be missed by all of us,” the zoo said. “Death is an inevitable part of zoo life, but we believe sharing these stories – both the good and the sad – helps you stay connected to the animals you know and love.”

Earlier this month 3-month-old giraffe calf, Marekani had to be put down.

The zoo’s findings showed Marekani and a few of the adult giraffes were running along an inclined section of the habitat when one of her front legs planted in the ground at the top of the incline, causing her leg to hyperextend.

“We believe one of the adult giraffes was then unable to stop fast enough, colliding with Marekani from behind – the impact of which caused fractures to her radius and ulna.”

The zoo said in a statement, it is making some changes in an effort to make the giraffe habitat safer:

While the Giants of the Savanna habitat cannot be made accident-proof, we, alongside giraffe experts in the AZA, have closely evaluated the situation and have identified some changes we will make to help mitigate risks and reduce the chances of future incidents like this. We will be adding substrate material in areas that showed some erosion, and we also will be installing cameras around the habitat. Cameras would not have prevented this incident, but this will be a valuable tool for monitoring animal interactions and behavior.