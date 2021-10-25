DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a man who allegedly attacked an employee at the CVS at 7203 Skillman Street on Saturday, Oct. 23, leaving her in critical condition.
Daveyon Miles, 23, is in custody facing an aggravated assault charge.
Officers responded to the store around 5:15 p.m. Saturday regarding a disturbance.
They determined the suspect in the surveillance video below "committed an unprovoked attack on a 63-year-old employee."