DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Musician Corey Dill was seriously injured during a robbery while in town to play a gig in Deep Ellum with his band Brother Moses.

The drummer said he saw a man breaking into the band’s tour van outside Deep Ellum Art Co on Oct. 19 shortly before their set and chased him, according to a GoFundMe set up to help with medical bills. He was successful in catching up to him, but the alleged thieves had already reached a getaway car waiting for them in an alley. That’s when police said Dill tried to hang on to the suspect’s truck as it drove off and was injured.

He sustained several injuries, including a pelvic fracture, broken clavicle, and multiple fractures to bones in his face, according to his GoFundMe.

Police are looking for what appears to be a dark grey 2015-18 GMC Sierra with sectional tonneau cover over the bed and aftermarket chrome wheels and smaller tires. It’s a distinctive truck, according to one business owner, who shared surveillance video of it parking. Other area business owners are collectively gathering more footage in hopes the attackers are caught. They are asking anyone with cameras around Commerce and Hall to reach out to police.

Dill is is stable and recovering at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas but still has many surgeries left to go, according to his GoFundMe page. Doctors said he will remain in their care for at least another week.