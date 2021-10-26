DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced on Tuesday, Oct. 26, he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor said he is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms.

His wife, who is also fully vaccinated, has tested negative.

Mayor Johnson said he has alerted people he and his family have been in close contact with and cancelled scheduled engagements this week.

“I appreciate your thoughts and prayers on behalf of my family, and I look forward to a speedy recovery so I can get back to work with my colleagues on behalf of the people of Dallas,” Mayor Johnson said in a statement.

He also took the opportunity to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they haven’t done so already.

Here is Mayor Johnson’s full statement regarding his testing positive for COVID-19: