DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When the Dallas Mavericks play their home opener Tuesday night, Oct 26 versus the Houston Rockets, fans will be required to follow COVID-19 requirements, either proof of vaccination or a negative test, before they enter American Airlines Center.

But for the next game, all they may need is a mask.

Mavs fan Abilene Vasquez and her husband were frantic Tuesday morning. Frantic to buy Mavs jerseys and take COVID-19 tests before they attend the game that night.

“We just found out that they have to have COVID requirements, like either a negative test result or you have to have the vaccine, so we’re scrambling. It’s two days left, and we’re scrambling,” said Vasquez.

But owner Mark Cuban told CBS 11 he’s about to lift those requirements, thanks to declining daily totals in Dallas County.

“That’s good, because I want to attend more games, and I don’t want to have to get a COVID test every time I come, so that’s pretty good for me,” said fan Jose Coronado,” who’s attending Tuesday’s game. “I just find it a little excessive for fans like us. I had to go out of my way to get a COVID test, and it cost me about $120 just to get a rapid test because I needed it for tonight’s game,” he said.

But others said the restrictions should stay put.

“I personally think it’s a good idea to check if you’re vaccinated. Still we have to be careful,” said fan Zahid Bheda. “I myself actually had COVID in December, so I kind of know what it feels like.”

Cuban said they’ll reserve sections of seats or suites for cancer patients or those who are immunocompromised.

To fans on both sides, that’s a compromise they can live with.

“That’d be good. Mavs fans come in all different shapes and forms, so anybody that could still be happy to see the Mavs game and feel safe at the same time is even better,” said fan Andrew Aviles.

Cuban has not said exactly when the requirements will change, only that something will be announced by next week.

He also said the requirements will return if the numbers rise again.