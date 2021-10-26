MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Elected officials, City Managers and public safety professionals from Balch Springs, Mesquite, Seagoville, and Sunnyvale will share their plan for addressing public mental health response needs.

One of the first major collaborations by multiple cities in Dallas County, the group will speak on Oct. 26, at the Balch Springs Civic Center, 12400 Elam Road.

The Southeast Alliance Community Care Team will be a new unified approach towards public mental health response needs. It’s the first concept of its kind on the east side of the DFW region, according to a news release. It will focus on proactive and reactive mental health services for citizens in the communities of Balch Springs, Mesquite, Seagoville and Sunnyvale.

A $900,000 Dallas County grant was awarded to help support the team, which is modeled after similar successful programs around the country. The program’s efforts will include services to check in on residents with a history of mental health issues to ensure they are receiving the treatment and services needed. They will also help homeless individuals who may not have access to mental health services. The grant will cover the cost of a vehicle and supplies, salaries for two team members and funding for all four cities to train every police officer, firefighter and dispatcher in crisis response so that each mental health call is handled in a compassionate manner.